CHIBA, Japan – An approaching storm prompted officials at the Zozo Championship to adjust Round 2 tee times for players to start an hour earlier than scheduled, but it might not help.

Typhoon Bualoi is forecast to combine with a low-pressure system moving across central Japan Friday and create rain chances of 100 percent and winds predicted to gust to 30 mph. As much as 5 inches of rain is expected at Narashino Country Club.

Co-leader Tiger Woods is now scheduled to tee off at 7:40 p.m. ET Wednesday. Second-round tee times will now run from 6-8 p.m. ET.

"It's going to be sloppy and tough for us tomorrow morning before the storm gets in," Woods said, "and I think we're probably going to get little bit wet playing out there, and then it's going to be a grind on the weekend. There's going to be a lot of golf on the weekend for all of us, probably 54 holes for some of the guys on the weekend, so it's going to be a long couple of days."

The forecast improves dramatically Saturday, but the final round could be impacted by more rain with a 50-percent chance of storms.