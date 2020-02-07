High winds expected Saturday at more-demanding Spyglass Hill

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – If Nick Taylor’s going to go for a wire-to-wire victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, he has an added challenge playing the toughest course in the event rotation on Saturday in what is expected to be the toughest weather so far this week.

Taylor shot 6-under-par 66 Friday at Pebble Beach to move to 14 under overall, two shots ahead of Jason Day (64).

Both Taylor and Day will move over to play Spyglass Hill on Saturday. It’s typically the most demanding test, and it’s expected to be even tougher with winds projected to gust to 25 mph under mostly sunny skies.

“There will be some challenging holes out by the water, but that's usually, probably, the toughest golf course of the three,” Taylor said. “So, just keep my head down and try to make some birdies.”

