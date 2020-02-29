PGA National providing the PGA Tour's stiffest scoring test since 2016

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – Harris English said it best way back in the first round.

“You’ve got to have your mouthpiece in out there,” he said.

It’s been that way all week at the Honda Classic.

It’s looking as if even the winner won’t get to the trophy Sunday without tasting blood in his mouth.

Tommy Fleetwood leads through 54 holes with a 5-under total. That’s the highest score in relation to par in a non-major on the PGA Tour in almost four years.

“You can't see anybody going out and shooting a really, really low one,” said Lee Westwood, who is two shots back. “It's kind of a grinding golf course. You've just got to hang around, not make too many mistakes and see if it's your day at the end of the day.”

Big numbers lurk with so much water on PGA National’s Champion Course.

The Bear Trap (holes 15-17) has lived up to its reputation.

A year ago, 39 balls found the water for the week at No. 15. There were 34 in the water in the first round alone this year. There have been 64 total in the water at No. 15 already this week. The record is 77, set in 2010.

“It’s a risk-reward golf course on steroids,” Westwood said.

