NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was originally slated for June 25-28, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was rescheduled to this week.

Here’s what you oughta know ahead of the women’s third major of the season:

DEFENDING CHAMP:

Hannah Green became the third Australian to win a major championship (Jan Stephenson, Karrie Webb) by defeating then-defending champion Sung Hyun Park by one stroke. Green led by one entering the final round at Hazeltine National, building a four-shot lead through 10 holes, before bogeys at Nos. 9, 11 and 12. A successful up-and-down for par on the 72nd hole, however, secure a wire-to-wire win, her first LPGA title.

Hanging tough: Green drains clutch putt to win Women's PGA

HOW TO WATCH (click here for tee times):

Thursday: 1-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel; click for live stream)

Friday: 1-5 p.m. ET (Golf Channel; click for live stream)

Saturday: 11 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel; live stream); noon-3 p.m. ET (NBC; live stream)

Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel; live stream); noon-2 p.m. ET (NBC; live stream)

PURSE AND PAYOUT:

The ladies will be playing for $4.3 million this week, with the winner receiving $645,000. That’s a bump from last year’s purse of $3.85 million ($577,500 to champion Green).

Here’s where it stacks up against other big purses on the 2020 LPGA schedule

U.S. Women’s Open: $5,500,000 (Dec. 10-13)

CME Group Tour Championship: $5,000,000 (Dec. 17-20)

AIG Women’s British Open: $4,500,000 (winner, Sophia Popov, $675,000)

The Evian Championship: $4,100,000 (canceled for 2020)

ANA Inspiration: $3.1 million (winner, Mirim Lee, $465,000)

(Editor’s note: Golf Channel research contributed to these statistics.)