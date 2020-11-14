AUGUSTA, Ga. – Bernhard Langer became the oldest player to make the cut at the Masters on Saturday at 63 years old. His reward? Thirty-six more holes on what most would agree is Augusta National at its longest – and alongside Rory McIlroy for Round 3.

“I don't think the course has ever played this long. It was really wet, and I don't remember hitting 3-woods into so many par 4s and hybrids,” said Langer, who was then asked how far behind McIlroy he was off the tee.

His answer: “It was anywhere from probably 40 to 100 yards at times, just depending on the situation.”

McIlroy was then asked about Langer’s performance: “I'd like to know where the 40 [yards] was?” he laughed.

McIlroy did marvel at the two-time Masters champion’s play at Augusta National despite a distinct disadvantage off the tee. Consider that McIlroy is second in the field in driving distance with a 319.7-yard average while Langer is last (60th) with a 263.4-yard average.

“I tried to think about what scores I would shoot if I was hitting it where he hit it. Honestly, it's like me playing an 8,500-yard golf course,” McIlroy said. “It's so impressive, just the way he methodically plots his way around and gets it up and down when he needs to. It's really cool to watch.”

This is Langer’s 37th start at the Masters and the third consecutive year he’s made the cut.