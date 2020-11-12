AUGUSTA, Ga. – Because of COVID-19 the tradition of amateur invitees staying in the Crow’s Nest, the 30-by-40 foot room atop the iconic Augusta National clubhouse, has been adjusted this year so that just one player stays each night.

On Wednesday Andy Ogletree was given his turn and the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion made the most of the evening.

“I was so amped up, I didn't want to go to sleep. I had to find a way to go to sleep. Just put my phone down, put it on airplane mode so the alarm would still go off like I wasn't going to wake up,” said Ogletree, who opened with a 1-over 73. “It was super cool. You just feel like you're part of history up there.”

Of course, staying in the Crow’s Nest ranked a distant second behind playing Rounds 1 and 2 at the Masters with Tiger Woods, who he lists as his idol. Woods also stayed in the Crow’s Nest when he played the Masters as an amateur and the subject came up on Thursday.

“Tiger and I were actually talking about it today walking down one of the fairways,” Ogletree said. “He was asking me, ‘How was the Crow's Nest? I wish I could stay up there.’ He was telling me cool stories about his experience back in the day. It's pretty neat.”