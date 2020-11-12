Tiger Woods to Andy Ogletree: Wish I could stay in Crow's Nest this week

Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Because of COVID-19 the tradition of amateur invitees staying in the Crow’s Nest, the 30-by-40 foot room atop the iconic Augusta National clubhouse, has been adjusted this year so that just one player stays each night.

On Wednesday Andy Ogletree was given his turn and the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion made the most of the evening.

“I was so amped up, I didn't want to go to sleep. I had to find a way to go to sleep. Just put my phone down, put it on airplane mode so the alarm would still go off like I wasn't going to wake up,” said Ogletree, who opened with a 1-over 73. “It was super cool. You just feel like you're part of history up there.”

Of course, staying in the Crow’s Nest ranked a distant second behind playing Rounds 1 and 2 at the Masters with Tiger Woods, who he lists as his idol. Woods also stayed in the Crow’s Nest when he played the Masters as an amateur and the subject came up on Thursday.

84th Masters Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“Tiger and I were actually talking about it today walking down one of the fairways,” Ogletree said. “He was asking me, ‘How was the Crow's Nest? I wish I could stay up there.’ He was telling me cool stories about his experience back in the day. It's pretty neat.”

More articles like this
News & Opinion

At an unusual Masters, a bit of normalcy: Tiger in contention

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

It's strange days at Augusta National, but Thursday there was a very familiar sight: Tiger Woods' name near the top of the leaderboard.
Golf Central

Tiger Tracker: Fires 68; three off Masters lead

BY Tiger Tracker  — 

Tiger Woods is at Augusta National, trying to defend his title at the Masters Tournament and we're tracking him.
Golf Central

Highlights: Tiger's bogey-free 68, near ace on 16

BY Brentley Romine  — 

First-round highlights for Tiger Woods at the 84th Masters Tournament on Thursday at Augusta National.