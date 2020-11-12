Can he do it again?

So far, so good for the reigning Masters champion. Tiger Woods made three birdies in his first seven holes after starting on No. 10 on Thursday at Augusta National as he looks to break 70 in the first round for just the second time in his Masters career. And he's now continuing his stellar play on the front side.

Woods birdied both of the par-5s on the back side, Nos. 13 and 15. He hit the green in two at the former, two-putting for his first birdie of the day.

After his up-and-down birdie at No. 15, Woods nearly holed his tee shot at the par-3 16th. He made the short putt to move to 3 under.

After turning in 3-under 33, Woods started the front nine off with a birdie on the difficult first hole, where his drive ended up short of the right fairway bunker. Woods found the green with his next shot before draining the straight 18-footer for his fourth birdie of the day. (And how 'bout that fist pump?)