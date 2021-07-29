There’s a reason why Rory McIlroy doesn’t wear hats in team competitions – and it has nothing to do with sponsorship conflicts or wanting to even out his tan lines.

McIlroy said instead that it's because of his head size.

“I have such a small head,” he told reporters Thursday in Japan. “My head is so small that I have to get Nike to make me custom hats, so whenever I’m in a team events and the hats aren’t custom, they’re all too big.”

And so there was McIlroy, hatless, at the Olympics, just as he’s gone without a lid when he plays in the Ryder Cup. (He said as much here, in a Twitter Q&A back in 2016.) He opened the Games with a 2-under 69 and was six shots off the early lead in Tokyo.

Of course, without a hat for sun protection, McIlroy will have to load up on the sunscreen this week – temperatures are expected to be in the 90s.