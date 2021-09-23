Watch: Bryson DeChambeau calls opening tee shot like Babe Ruth, almost drives it on green

Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau has been training for the Professional Long Drivers Association World Championships next week in Nevada and during Thursday's Ryder Cup practice round at Whistling Straits, he showed his training is paying off. 

The world No. 7 stepped up to the grueling opening tee box, pumped up the patriotic crowd and then pointed ahead with his driver, calling his shot as Babe Ruth famously did in the 1932 World Series. And much like the Great Bambino then, DeChambeau's shot was high, far and gone, nearly landing on the 364-yard, par-4 first's green. 

DeChambeau, 28, who will be playing in his second Ryder Cup, led the PGA Tour in driving distance last season - averaging 323.7 yards - after putting on 40 pounds of muscle during the Tour's four-month COVID-19 hiatus, and his opening practice drive Thursday looks to have eclipsed that average. 

The 2020 U.S. Open champion will become the first-ever full-time PGA Tour player to participate in the long drive championship. But while he tries to help Team USA win back the Ryder Cup, we should still expect to see some long drives over the next three days in Wisconsin. 

