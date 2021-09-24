After sitting out the opening session, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time generating some excitement Friday at the Ryder Cup.

Teaming with Scottie Scheffler in an afternoon four-ball match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, DeChambeau pulled out his driver on the opening hole, hoping to drive the green, and yanked the tee shot well left, hitting a female spectator in the leg.

It appeared as if the woman, sitting in the rough near a bunker, was OK, and DeChambeau responded by hitting an incredible flop from a nasty lie – ball buried in the thick stuff, well below his feet, not a ton of green to work with.

He then rolled in the 10-footer for a miraculous birdie, which earned a split of the opening hole.