Bryson DeChambeau's first hole: Hits fan, then incredible flop; makes birdie

Getty Images

After sitting out the opening session, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time generating some excitement Friday at the Ryder Cup.

Teaming with Scottie Scheffler in an afternoon four-ball match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, DeChambeau pulled out his driver on the opening hole, hoping to drive the green, and yanked the tee shot well left, hitting a female spectator in the leg.

It appeared as if the woman, sitting in the rough near a bunker, was OK, and DeChambeau responded by hitting an incredible flop from a nasty lie – ball buried in the thick stuff, well below his feet, not a ton of green to work with. 

He then rolled in the 10-footer for a miraculous birdie, which earned a split of the opening hole.

