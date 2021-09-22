Ian Poulter has been a nightmare for Team USA at the six Ryder Cups he's been played in and he was unapologetic about his storied success.

"I'm sure I've annoyed plenty," Poulter said on Wednesday. "I mean, my percentage has been really nice, for me, and not for the guys I've played against, so I'm sure that's been pretty frustrating to be on the receiving end of that."

The 45-year-old Englishman is the second oldest player in the field at Whistling Straits – the oldest being 48-year-old Lee Westwood, an 11-time Ryder Cupper – and has a 14-6-2 career record. He has been part of five winning teams, beginning at Oakland Hills in 2004, and has lost never a singles match in the event.

However, the world No. 50 hasn't found much success in stroke play recently. The three-time PGA Tour winner's last victory came at the 2018 Houston Open and he notched only three top-10s last season.

Away Ryder Cup wins 'more enjoyable' for Poulter

Despite missing the cut two weeks ago at the BMW PGA Championship, his disdain for losing, his admiration for match play and his profound winning experience in the Ryder Cup got Poulter to Wisconsin via one of Padraig Harrington's captain's picks.

"Poulter is – he is who he is," Harrington said. "We wouldn't ask him to be anybody different."

"I hate losing," Poulter said. "You see the guy, you know – when you play match play, you know what you have to do when you tee up on the first hole. You can control a match. You can dictate a match. You can play certain shots to try and put your opponent under pressure.

"You can't do that in stroke play, really, unless it comes down to the back nine and the group you're in, you're actually clear of the rest of the field."

This could be the last time Poulter plays in a Ryder Cup, although captainship of Team Europe looks to be in his future. If this is Poulter's curtain call, he has no regrets about frequently "annoying" Team USA.

"I enjoy holing putts and winning matches," he said. "It's been a great ride. I'm never going to apologize for it. It's how match play should be played."