SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – Three years ago in Paris, “Moliwood” was unstoppable. The duo of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari went 4-0-0 in the team sessions and led the home team to a seven-point rout.

Unfortunately for both the European team and Fleetwood, Molinari didn’t qualify for this year’s squad which has left the Englishman in the market for a new partner.

“He would have loved to be here. Speak to him all the time. He's a massive supporter of the team and he will be this week,” Fleetwood said. “But for me, it's another Ryder Cup.”

European captain Padraig Harrington hasn’t given any indication who he might pair Fleetwood with this week and through two practice days he’s played with half the European team (Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Jon Rahm and Bernd Wiesberger), so it very much remains a mystery.

“Whatever the captain wants me to do, what sort of matches he wants me to play, who he'd like me to play with, who we fit well with, it's the same for all the guys,” Fleetwood said. “I had an incredibly lucky experience that in my first Ryder Cup as a rookie I had somebody like Francesco by my side who was obviously playing great and I was playing well.”