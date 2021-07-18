Brooks Koepka T-6 at The Open but 'definitely a missed opportunity'

Just as he promised earlier this week, Brooks Koepka found himself near the leaders on Sunday.

He just ran out of holes.

Off well before the final groups, Koepka shot a final-round 65 to post another top-10 in a major, but he still viewed the week at Royal St. George’s as a disappointment.

“Definitely a missed opportunity,” he said afterward. “Didn’t play good enough Saturday. Doesn’t really matter what I finished today. I didn’t have a chance to win. That’s disappointing. Just wish I could have yesterday back.”

Needing to rally in the third round, Koepka instead went the other way, signing for a 2-over 72. With no chance to win on Sunday, he played well, especially early, going 5 under for his first 12 holes. He didn’t make a birdie the rest of the day and finished in a tie for sixth at 8-under 272, seven back of Collin Morikawa.

It was Koepka’s fourth top-6 finish in his last five starts – three of those coming in majors.

“I like these weeks. I like when it’s tough. I like when everything is on the line, and I like when the most pressure is on. I enjoy that. I think it’s fine. It’s exciting for me,” he said. “I think something just clicks – focus, just understanding where to hit golf shots.

“This week I wouldn’t call it that I ‘competed.’ It was more of a back-door top 10 maybe, so wasn’t the best.”

