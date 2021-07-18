Jon Rahm made an eagle and four consecutive back-nine birdies on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to secure his second major title in as many starts.

Rahm closed in 4-under 66 at The Open Championship to tie for third place. He adds that to his victory at the U.S. Open, a tie for eighth at the PGA and a tie for fifth at the Masters, making him the only player this year to top-10 in every major.

But if a couple of more putts had fallen at Royal St. George’s, particularly in the final round, he might have claimed back-to-back major titles.

149th Open Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

“Not that I'm asking to make every putt, but I really struggled to make putts outside, really, 8 feet,” Rahm said after his finish. “Even if you take today, I did make the long one on [No.] 15, but besides that, every birdie putt I had was short, and even the eagle one.

“There was a lot of chances out there that I could have made or that I know that guys out there ahead of me are making."

Rahm’s eagle came courtesy a near hole-out at the par-5 seventh.

But after that, he stalled until his birdie run from Nos. 13-16.

Rahm didn’t leave England overly disappointed, however. And he did leave as world No. 1. After losing his top spot – which he gained following his U.S. Open triumph – thanks to some funky math ahead of this week, he’s back on top of the world.

“At the end of the day, still a really good showing. Played really good golf all week,” he said. “Too bad I'm going to end up just shy. Yeah, I'm still going to smile because I gave it my all. Finished really, really strong and gave myself the best chance I could.”