SANDWICH, England – Marc Leishman is listed at a modest 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, but the full measure of the Australian’s size was on display just past the turn on Friday at The Open.

After a particularly poor putting performance on the front nine, Leishman had seen enough following another miss on the 10th green and snapped his putter. He didn’t snap his putter over his knee, or against the ground.

He snapped it with only his hands.

“I was probably angrier than I thought," Leishman said. “Obviously, that wasn't meant to happen. It never had in my career before.”

Leishman uses wedge to putt on 15th, 16th holes

149th Open Championship: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Leishman played the rest of his round putting with a wedge, which performed impressively well. He birdied Nos. 12, 17 and 18 and converted a 15-footer for par at the 11th hole for a second-round 67 that left him teetering on the cut line at 2 over.

“I gave myself a small chance of the weekend but I’m not holding my breath," said Leishman, who struggled on Thursday on his way to a 5-over 75. "I need the wind to blow this afternoon. Either way I’ll be having a few beers this afternoon.”