New caddie, opening 65 at The Open for ... Brian Harman, not Bryson

SANDWICH, England – Much was made of Bryson DeChambeau’s move to a new caddie at this week’s Open Championship, but DeChambeau is not the only player with a fresh face on the bag.

Brian Harman, who charged out to an early lead with four birdies through his first five holes, also went with a new caddie at Royal St. George’s, his longtime manager Jeremy Elliott.

Elliott had to step in for Harman’s regular caddie, Scott Tway, because of passport issues.

“COVID has been tough,” said Harman, who was tied for second after a first-round 65. “[Tway] was trying to get his passport renewed in time and he just couldn’t get it done. He’s bummed. This is his favorite tournament. He really wanted to be here.”

Elliott has caddied for Harman before, at the Mayakoba Golf Classic, and there wasn’t much of a learning curve between the two at Royal St. George’s.

“I’m really comfortable with him and he gives me good numbers,” Harman said. “It was fun.”

