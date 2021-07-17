Can Louis Oosthuizen finally break his major drought?

The oddsmakers at Pointsbet Sportsbook believe so, as they have Oosthuizen listed as a +150 favorite to win The Open Championship on Sunday at Royal St. George's and add to his claret jug collection, which currently features only the 2010 Open title at St. Andrews.

Oosthuizen leads Collin Morikawa by a shot entering Sunday's final round. Oosthuizen has been in the top 3 after each of his past 10 major-championship rounds.

Morikawa is +200 to win with one round to play while Jordan Spieth is +500.

Here are the notable odds with 18 holes left at The Open:

+150: Louis Oosthuizen

+200: Collin Morikawa

+500: Jordan Spieth

+1700: Jon Rahm

+2000: Scottie Scheffler

+2500: Corey Conners

+8000: Mackenzie Hughes

+10000: Cameron Smith, Dylan Frittelli

+20000: Paul Casey, Shane Lowry

+25000: Dustin Johnson, Justin Harding

