Emotional Lee Elder joins Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus on first tee at Masters

Getty Images

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Lee Elder joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player just after dawn Thursday at Augusta National to begin the 85th Masters with a historic ceremony.

Elder, 86, was the first Black player to participate in the Masters in 1975 and he was added to the ceremonial threesome this year alongside Nicklaus and Player. Although he wasn’t able to hit the traditional tee shot because of health issues, the four-time PGA Tour winner savored what he called an “emotional experience.”

“To me, my heart is very soft this morning, not heavy soft, soft because of the wonderful things that I have encountered since arriving here on Monday and being able to see some of the great friends that I have made over the past years, especially like these two gentlemen [Nicklaus and Player] that are here,” Elder said.

85th Masters Tournament: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Former Masters champions Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson were on the first tee to watch the ceremonial start as was Cameron Champ, one of four Tour members with Black heritage.

Nicklaus won the historic 1975 Masters and was asked what he remembered from Elder’s appearance in the tournament.

“I was kind of astonished when that was announced that a Black player hadn't played because Lee had certainly played well enough, and he had Teddy Rhodes before him and he had Charlie Sifford before him and fellows who could well have played and been invited to the Masters,” Nicklaus said. “I thought it was long overdue when he finally got invited.”

When tournament officials announced Elder would be joining the ceremonial start they also announced the plan to create two scholarships for players on the men’s golf team at Paine [Ga.] College, a historically Black college, in Elder’s name.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Elder to become Masters honorary starter in '21

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Fred Ridley announced Monday that Lee Elder will join Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters in 2021.
Golf Central

Elder became first black player to qualify for Masters 43 years ago today

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Lee Elder made history on this day in 1974, winning the Monsanto Open to become the first black player to qualify for the Masters, which he played in 1975.
Golf Central

Video: Elder remembers Sifford, Casper

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Lee Elder, the first African-American to play in the Masters, went on MSNBC Monday to share his memories of playing on the PGA Tour with Charlie Sifford and Billy Casper. Both men passed away last week.