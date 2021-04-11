It's a caddie tradition to remove the flag from the flagstick on the 18th green after your player wins a tournament. Hideki Matsuyama's caddie, Shota Hayafuji, did that after his boss and friend won the Masters on Sunday.

It's a sentimental keepsake for a caddie, but Hayafuji displayed his own emotion as he returned the barren flagstick to the hole. He removed his hat and, in a simple show of respect, bowed to the course.

As Matsuyama noted in his post-victory news conference, this was his first win with Hayafuji on his bag.