2021 Masters odds: Dustin Johnson favored to win back-to-back green jackets

After winning his first green jacket Sunday at the 84th Masters, Dustin Johnson is favored to repeat at Augusta National in April.
Johnson is listed by PointsBet Superbook as an 8/1 favorite to win the 85th Masters. Johnson, who won by five shots Sunday in the first Masters played in November, is the slight favorite over Bryson DeChambeau, who largely disappointed with a T-34 showing last week after winning the U.S. Open in September.
Tiger Woods, who was in early contention before shooting 72-76 on the weekend, is listed at 30/1.
Here is a look at the notable odds to win the next Masters:
8/1: Dustin Johnson
9/1: Bryson DeChambeau
10/1: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm
11/1: Justin Thomas
15/1: Brooks Koepka
20/1: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay
25/1: Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
30/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im, Matt Wolff
35/1: Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, Daniel Berrger
40/1: Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey
50/1: Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Champ, Jordan Spieth
60/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Abe Ancer, Will Zalatoris
70/1: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry
80/1: Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson
