2021 Masters odds: Dustin Johnson favored to win back-to-back green jackets

After winning his first green jacket Sunday at the 84th Masters, Dustin Johnson is favored to repeat at Augusta National in April.

Johnson is listed by PointsBet Superbook as an 8/1 favorite to win the 85th Masters. Johnson, who won by five shots Sunday in the first Masters played in November, is the slight favorite over Bryson DeChambeau, who largely disappointed with a T-34 showing last week after winning the U.S. Open in September.

Tiger Woods, who was in early contention before shooting 72-76 on the weekend, is listed at 30/1.

Here is a look at the notable odds to win the next Masters:

8/1: Dustin Johnson

9/1: Bryson DeChambeau

10/1: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm

11/1: Justin Thomas

15/1: Brooks Koepka

20/1: Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

25/1: Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

30/1: Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Reed, Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im, Matt Wolff

35/1: Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, Daniel Berrger

40/1: Tyrrell Hatton, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Paul Casey

50/1: Jason Day, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Champ, Jordan Spieth

60/1: Louis Oosthuizen, Abe Ancer, Will Zalatoris

70/1: Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry

80/1: Marc Leishman, Lee Westwood, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson

