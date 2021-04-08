Watch: Rory McIlroy hits father with errant second shot on par-4 seventh

Getty Images

It was a steady start for Rory McIlroy on Thursday at the Masters Tournament as he parred his first four holes.

And then he bogeyed No. 5 and No. 6 and No. 7. The latter of which came after he hit his father on the left leg with an errant approach shot.

As GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner noted, Gerry McIlroy joked, "I should get an autograph," from his son.

McIlroy bounced back with a birdie at the par-5 eighth but promptly bogeyed the par-4 ninth, to turn in 3-over 39 in his bid for the career Grand Slam.

