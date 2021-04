Starting the day at 2 under par and five shots off the lead, Corey Conners moved quickly up the leaderboard with birdies at Nos. 2 and 3. He dropped a shot at the par-4 fifth, but more than atoned at the next.

Conners made the sixth hole-in-one in Masters history on the the par-3 sixth, playing at 180 yards on Saturday.

That moved Conners to 5 under par for the tournament and two shots off the lead, at the time.