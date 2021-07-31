The scores are low, the top of the leaderboard is tight and there is one more round of Olympic golf left at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The Olympic men's golf competition heads into Sunday's final round with American Xander Schauffele leading at 14 under and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama just a shot back. They will play alongside Great Britain's Paul Casey, who is another shot behind with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, in Sunday's final threesome. And then there's Rory McIlroy, who will be in the penultimate group, starting the final day trailing by three shots.

Full-field scores from the Olympic Men’s Competition

In all, there are 27 players either currently on or within five shots of the medal podium.

Here are the complete tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round (all times ET):