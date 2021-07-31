The scores are low, the top of the leaderboard is tight and there is one more round of Olympic golf left at Kasumigaseki Country Club.
The Olympic men's golf competition heads into Sunday's final round with American Xander Schauffele leading at 14 under and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama just a shot back. They will play alongside Great Britain's Paul Casey, who is another shot behind with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz, in Sunday's final threesome. And then there's Rory McIlroy, who will be in the penultimate group, starting the final day trailing by three shots.
In all, there are 27 players either currently on or within five shots of the medal podium.
Here are the complete tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round (all times ET):
- 6:30 p.m. – Rafa Campos (Puerto Rico), Gavin Green (Malaysia), Ondrej Lieser (Czech Republic)
- 6:41 p.m. – Juvic Pagunsan (Philippines), Ryan Fox (New Zealand), Udayan Mane (India)
- 6:52 p.m. – Gunn Charoenkul (Thailand), Kalle Samooja (Finland), Jorge Campillo (Spain)
- 7:03 p.m. – Henrik Norlander (Sweden), Marc Leishman (Australia), Kristian Johannessen (Norway)
- 7:14 p.m. – Rikuya Hoshino (Japan), Garrick Higgo (South Africa), Adrian Meronk (Poland)
- 7:25 p.m. – Antoine Rozner (France), Ashun Wu (China), Adri Arnaus (Spain)
- 7:41 p.m. – Justin Thomas (U.S.), Maximilian Kieffer (Germany), Hurly Long (Germany)
- 7:52 p.m. – Viktor Hovland (Norway), Si Woo Kim (South Korea), Patrick Reed (U.S.)
- 8:03 p.m. – Romain Langasque (France), Matthias Schwab (Austria), Renato Paratore (Italy)
- 8:14 p.m. – Jazz Janewattananond (Thailand), Fabrizio Zanotti (Italy), Sami Valimaki (Finland)
- 8:25 p.m. – Anirban Lahiri (India), Carl Yuan (China), Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark)
- 8:36 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas (Venezuela), Sungjae Im (South Korea), Alex Noren (Sweden)
- 8:47 p.m. – C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei), Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), Rory Sabbatini (Slovakia)
- 9:03 p.m. – Scott Vincent (Zimbabwe), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa), Corey Conners (Canada)
- 9:14 p.m. – Thomas Detry (Belgium), Joachim Hansen (Denmark), Collin Morikawa (U.S.)
- 9:25 p.m. – Guido Migliozzi, Joaquin Niemann (Chile), Thomas Pieters (Belgium)
- 9:36 p.m. – Shane Lowry (Ireland), Abraham Ancer (Mexico), Cameron Smith (Australia)
- 9:47 p.m. – Mito Pereira (Chile), Sepp Straka (Austria), Tommy Fleetwood (England)
- 9:58 p.m. – Carlos Ortiz (Mexico), Sebastian Munoz (Colombia), Rory McIlroy (Ireland)
- 10:09 p.m. – Xander Schauffele (U.S.), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Paul Casey (Great Britain)