Cameron Tringale goes from two off the lead to 15 back in just five holes

Cameron Tringale was 4 under par and leading the PGA Championship on Day 1, before making a couple of bogeys on the back nine on his way to a 2-under 70.

Beginning on that same back nine Friday afternoon, Tringale birdied the par-5 11th for the second consecutive day to get back to minus-3, just two off the lead at the time.

And then it all went terribly wrong on the Ocean Course.

Tringale made a bogey, a triple bogey, a quadruple bogey and a quintuple bogey, shooting 12-over 48 over his opening Friday frame. He went from 3 under to 10 over in a span of five holes.

Here’s a breakdown of the three most offending holes (the bogey occurred at the par-4 18th), per PGA Tour’s ShotLink:

Par-3 14th (Score: 6)

1

 

Tee shot hit 191 yds to the primary rough, 45' 7" from the hole

2

 

Shot hit 40 yds to the fairway, 76' 11" from the hole

3

 

Shot hit 40 yds to the primary rough, 43' 1" from the hole

4

 

Shot hit 46' 1" to the green, leaving a putt of 4' 0"

5

 

Hit putt 4' 7", leaving a putt of 1' 1"

6

 

Made 1' 1" putt for triple bogey
Par-5 16th (Score: 10)

1

 

Tee shot hit 239 yds to the water, 359 yds from the hole, +1 penalty stroke

3

 

Tee shot hit 235 yds to the water, 363 yds from the hole, +1 penalty stroke

5

 

Tee shot hit 246 yds to the native area, 366 yds from the hole

6

 

Shot hit 83' 3" to the intermediate rough, 341 yds from the hole

7

 

Shot hit 228 yds to the fairway, 120 yds from the hole

8

 

Shot hit 110 yds to the fairway, 43' 6" from the hole

9

 

Shot hit 42' 1" to the green, leaving a putt of 1' 6"

10

 

Made 1' 6" putt for quintuple bogey
Par-3 17th (Score: 7)

1

 

Tee shot hit 190 yds to the water, 27' 2" from the hole, +1 penalty stroke

 

 

Drop on the tee box, 128 yds from the hole

3

 

Shot hit 141 yds to the waste bunker, 69' 8" from the hole

4

 

Shot hit 65' 6" to the green, leaving a putt of 5' 1"

5

 

Hit putt 7' 0", leaving a putt of 1' 11"

6

 

Hit putt 4' 9", leaving a putt of 2' 6"

7

 

Made 2' 6" putt for quadruple bogey

