Cameron Tringale was 4 under par and leading the PGA Championship on Day 1, before making a couple of bogeys on the back nine on his way to a 2-under 70.
Beginning on that same back nine Friday afternoon, Tringale birdied the par-5 11th for the second consecutive day to get back to minus-3, just two off the lead at the time.
And then it all went terribly wrong on the Ocean Course.
Tringale made a bogey, a triple bogey, a quadruple bogey and a quintuple bogey, shooting 12-over 48 over his opening Friday frame. He went from 3 under to 10 over in a span of five holes.
Here’s a breakdown of the three most offending holes (the bogey occurred at the par-4 18th), per PGA Tour’s ShotLink:
Par-3 14th (Score: 6)
|
1
|
|
Tee shot hit 191 yds to the primary rough, 45' 7" from the hole
|
2
|
|
Shot hit 40 yds to the fairway, 76' 11" from the hole
|
3
|
|
Shot hit 40 yds to the primary rough, 43' 1" from the hole
|
4
|
|
Shot hit 46' 1" to the green, leaving a putt of 4' 0"
|
5
|
|
Hit putt 4' 7", leaving a putt of 1' 1"
|
6
|
|
Made 1' 1" putt for triple bogey
Par-5 16th (Score: 10)
|
1
|
|
Tee shot hit 239 yds to the water, 359 yds from the hole, +1 penalty stroke
|
3
|
|
Tee shot hit 235 yds to the water, 363 yds from the hole, +1 penalty stroke
|
5
|
|
Tee shot hit 246 yds to the native area, 366 yds from the hole
|
6
|
|
Shot hit 83' 3" to the intermediate rough, 341 yds from the hole
|
7
|
|
Shot hit 228 yds to the fairway, 120 yds from the hole
|
8
|
|
Shot hit 110 yds to the fairway, 43' 6" from the hole
|
9
|
|
Shot hit 42' 1" to the green, leaving a putt of 1' 6"
|
10
|
|
Made 1' 6" putt for quintuple bogey
Par-3 17th (Score: 7)
|
1
|
|
Tee shot hit 190 yds to the water, 27' 2" from the hole, +1 penalty stroke
|
|
|
Drop on the tee box, 128 yds from the hole
|
3
|
|
Shot hit 141 yds to the waste bunker, 69' 8" from the hole
|
4
|
|
Shot hit 65' 6" to the green, leaving a putt of 5' 1"
|
5
|
|
Hit putt 7' 0", leaving a putt of 1' 11"
|
6
|
|
Hit putt 4' 9", leaving a putt of 2' 6"
|
7
|
|
Made 2' 6" putt for quadruple bogey