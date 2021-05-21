Cameron Tringale was 4 under par and leading the PGA Championship on Day 1, before making a couple of bogeys on the back nine on his way to a 2-under 70.

Beginning on that same back nine Friday afternoon, Tringale birdied the par-5 11th for the second consecutive day to get back to minus-3, just two off the lead at the time.

And then it all went terribly wrong on the Ocean Course.

Tringale made a bogey, a triple bogey, a quadruple bogey and a quintuple bogey, shooting 12-over 48 over his opening Friday frame. He went from 3 under to 10 over in a span of five holes.

Here’s a breakdown of the three most offending holes (the bogey occurred at the par-4 18th), per PGA Tour’s ShotLink:

Par-3 14th (Score: 6)

1 Tee shot hit 191 yds to the primary rough, 45' 7" from the hole 2 Shot hit 40 yds to the fairway, 76' 11" from the hole 3 Shot hit 40 yds to the primary rough, 43' 1" from the hole 4 Shot hit 46' 1" to the green, leaving a putt of 4' 0" 5 Hit putt 4' 7", leaving a putt of 1' 1" 6 Made 1' 1" putt for triple bogey

Par-5 16th (Score: 10)

1 Tee shot hit 239 yds to the water, 359 yds from the hole, +1 penalty stroke 3 Tee shot hit 235 yds to the water, 363 yds from the hole, +1 penalty stroke 5 Tee shot hit 246 yds to the native area, 366 yds from the hole 6 Shot hit 83' 3" to the intermediate rough, 341 yds from the hole 7 Shot hit 228 yds to the fairway, 120 yds from the hole 8 Shot hit 110 yds to the fairway, 43' 6" from the hole 9 Shot hit 42' 1" to the green, leaving a putt of 1' 6" 10 Made 1' 6" putt for quintuple bogey

Par-3 17th (Score: 7)