The U.S. Ryder Cup team boats eight of the top-10 players in the world and six major champions as it tries to win back the Ryder Cup. The Americans hold a 26-14-2 record in the event, but they're not the defending champions as Europe won in Paris, France in 2018.

As the 43rd edition gets ready for Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin, here’s a closer look at the American team (click here for the European team capsules):

Collin Morikawa

Age: 24

World ranking: 3

PGA Tour victories: 5

Major championship titles: 2 (2021 Open Championship, 2020 PGA Championship)

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

The lowdown: He's the reigning Open champion and a multiple winner this past season, but he's also been battling a back injury since the Olympics. Morikawa insisted during the playoffs that he was fine after missing the cut at The Northern Trust, but he finished next to last in both the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.

Dustin Johnson

Age: 37

World ranking: 2

PGA Tour victories: 24

Major championship titles: 2 (2020 Masters, 2016 U.S. Open)

Ryder Cup record: 7-9-0 (2018, 2016, 2012, 2010)

The lowdown: Johnson was the 2020 POY but hasn't won on Tour since the November Masters. This will mark his fifth Ryder Cup and he's been part of one victorious team (2016). Though he has a 3-1 record in singles, Johnson is 3-5 in foursomes and 1-3 in fourballs.

Bryson DeChambeau

Age: 27

World ranking: 7

PGA Tour victories: 8

Major championship titles: 1 (2020 U.S. Open)

Ryder Cup record: 0-3-0 (2018)

The lowdown: It's been a roller-coaster year for DeChambeau, who won at Bay Hill but has been part of myriad controversies, highlighted by his public feud with teammate Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau had several chances to win the BMW Championship, but lost a playoff to another teammate, Patrick Cantlay. In his Ryder Cup debut three years ago, DeChambeau went 0-2 in foursomes (playing alongside Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods) and lost his singles match.

Brooks Koepka

Age: 31

World ranking: 9

PGA Tour victories: 8

Major championship titles: 4 (2019, 2018 PGA Championship; 2018, 2017 U.S. Open)

Ryder Cup record: 4-3-1 (2018, 2016)

The lowdown: Koepka, like Morikawa, brings an injury concern into the cup as Koepka withdrew from the Tour Championship because of a wrist injury. He and Jordan Spieth are the only Americans on the team with multiple appearances who have a winning record, thanks primarily to Koepka's 3-1 record in '16.

Justin Thomas

Age: 28

World ranking: 6

PGA Tour victories: 14

Major championship titles: 1 (2017 PGA Championship)

Ryder Cup record: 4-1-0 (2018)

The lowdown: Thomas was the clear U.S. MVP in the previous edition. The Americans won only 10 1/2 points and Thomas was responsible for four of them. He and Spieth teamed to go 3-1 and then Thomas beat Rory McIlroy in singles, 1 up.

Patrick Cantlay

Age: 29

World ranking: 4

PGA Tour victories: 6

Major championship titles: 0

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

The lowdown: No one in the world is playing better entering the Ryder Cup. Cantlay won two playoff events and was the FedExCup champion. He competed in the 2019 Presidents Cup and went 3-2, winning both his foursomes matches and his singles, and losing both his fourball matches.

Tony Finau

Age: 31

World ranking: 10

PGA Tour victories: 2

Major championship titles: 0

Ryder Cup record: 2-1-0 (2018)

The lowdown: Finau had a winning record in his Ryder Cup debut. He went 1-1 in fourballs (didn't play foursomes) and then throttled Tommy Fleetwood, 6 and 4, on Sunday in Paris. Finau's confidence will be buoyed by his triumph at The Northern Trust, his first Tour victory since 2016.

Xander Schauffele

Age: 27

World ranking: 5

PGA Tour victories: 4

Major championship titles: 0

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

The lowdown: Few players are as routinely in the mix of big events as is Schauffele. The Olympic gold medal winner was part of the victorious 2019 U.S. Presidents Cup team. He went 3-2, winning twice in foursomes and his singles, and losing both his fourball matches – just like Cantlay.

Jordan Spieth

Age: 28

World ranking: 14

PGA Tour victories: 12

Major championship titles: 3 (2017 Open Championship, 2015 U.S. Open, 2015 Masters)

Ryder Cup record: 7-5-2 (2018. 2016, 2014)

The lowdown: Thanks to a career resurgence and a captain's pick, Spieth is on his fourth consecutive U.S. Ryder Cup team. He is 5-1 in fourballs and 2-1-2 in foursomes. However, he's 0-3 in singles, losing to Thorbjorn Olesen, 5 and 4, in 2018.

Harris English

Age: 32

World ranking: 11

PGA Tour victories: 4

Major championship titles: 0

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

The lowdown: English ended a seven-year winless drought on Tour this season, winning twice. This will be his first appearance in either a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup.

Daniel Berger

Age: 28

World ranking: 16

PGA Tour victories: 4

Major championship titles: 0

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

The lowdown: Berger is one of three Ryder Cup rookies who has Presidents Cup experience. He played on the victorious 2017 U.S. team, going 2-1-0, winning in singles and foursomes.

Scottie Scheffler

Age: 25

World ranking: 21

PGA Tour victories: 0

Major championship titles: 0

Ryder Cup record: Rookie

The lowdown: Scheffler is the least experienced player on the team, having never played in a professional cup and still seeking his first PGA Tour win. He's shown plenty of potential, however, with top-10 finishes in three majors since last fall. He was a member of the victorious 2012 Junior Ryder Cup team, for the record.