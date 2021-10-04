Ryder Cuppers Brooks Koepka and Viktor Hovland will begin their PGA Tour seasons as co-favorites for this week’s Shriners Children’s Open.

Koepka and Hovland are each listed at +2000 odds to win Sunday at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas along with Webb Simpson, according to PointsBet Sportsbook. Koepka took a week off on both ends of the Ryder Cup while Hovland missed the Tour’s fall opener in Napa to compete in the BMW PGA before skipping last week’s event in Mississippi. Simpson was T-30 at the Fortinet, his last start.

In five previous trips to TPC Summerlin, Koepka has alternated strong finishes with missed cuts. He was T-4 in 2015 and runner-up in 2017, but also had MCs in 2014, '16 and last fall. Simpson won here in 2014 and has made nine straight Shriners cuts, a run that has included the win, three other top-10s and three additional top-20s. Hovland is making his debut at the annual Vegas stop.

Meanwhile, last week’s Sanderson Farms winner, Sam Burns, is part of a three-player group at +2500. Fellow rising stars Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris join him there, just behind Abraham Ancer at +2200.

Here is a look at the notable odds for the Shriners:

+2000: Brooks Koepka, Viktor Hovland, Webb Simpson

+2200: Abraham Ancer

+2500: Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris

+2800: Hideki Matsuyama

+3000: Harris English, Kevin Na, Louis Oosthuizen

+3300: Sungjae Im, Paul Casey

+3500: Corey Conners

+4000: Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim

+4500: Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann

+5000: Charley Hoffman, Erik Van Rooyen, Matt Wolff, Mito Pereira

