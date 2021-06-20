There was a feeling he’d make that putt. It’s what he does. He did it in 2017 for eagle on the 72nd hole to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

After Dustin Johnson made a miraculous putt to force a playoff at the 2020 BMW Championship, he made a 66-footer on the first extra hole to win.

And then came Sunday, again at Torrey Pines South, when Jon Rahm added to his clutch legacy with a birdie-birdie finish to win his maiden major at the U.S. Open.

First it was a 24-foot putt on the par-4 17th to tie Louis Oosthuizen for the lead at 5 under par.

And then there was this, an 18-footer on the 72nd hole to go up one and ultimately secure the 12st U.S. Open.