Kevin Na hit a flop shot to the moon and back during the first round of the U.S. Open.

From just outside the bunker on the par-3 16th at Torrey Pines South, Na, a five-time PGA Tour winner, hit his flop shot so high that the cameraperson had a hard time keeping it in frame. It was a memorable shot in a otherwise forgettable round.

Na would par the hole putting him 7 over on the day. He finished at 6-over 77.