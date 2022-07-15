ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Mark Calcavecchia considers himself to be a fairly emotional person. He might shed a tear during a sad movie or something.

“I'm not like Steve Stricker,” he said, “but I get a little choked up sometimes.”

Calcavecchia didn’t just finish up his round or his championship on Friday at the Old Course; he wrapped up his Open career.

The 62-year-old was allowed by The R&A to make this Open his last. His final appearance should have come at age 60, in 2020, but the championship was canceled because of the pandemic. He wasn’t able to compete in ’21 because of back surgery, so officials granted him a swan song this year at St. Andrews.

With his wife, Brenda, on his bag and his kids in attendance, the 1989 Troon Open champion waved goodbye from the Swilcan Bridge on Friday. That he shot 83-82 was of little matter.

“I'm not sure what I was expecting, but I felt it. I felt the emotions,” he said. “Got a little mildly choked up, but all the way around, the last two days, the fans were great. They were cheering for me and pulling for me, and they [were] aware that this was my last Open. So that was pretty cool. It means a lot. It really does.”

Calcavecchia said he and his family will stick around over the weekend, but because of a pair of bad knees, he might have to skip next week’s Senior Open at Gleneagles.

Before he could go ice his ailment, Calcavecchia was asked if he thought Tiger Woods would stop on the 18th-hole bridge a few hours later and wave to the fans, if only for a symbolic goodbye.

“I'm going to say no,” Calcavecchia said. “This isn't his last Open, especially here. He'll be back.”