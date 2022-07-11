Only one player will win The Open's 150th edition at the Home of Golf: the Old Course in St. Andrews.

Who might that be?

Well, according to PointsBet, Rory McIlroy, at +1000, is the favorite to take home the claret jug this year. The Northern Irishman's worst finish since the Masters is a T-19 in his last start, the Travelers Championship, where he held the 18-hole lead.

At St. Andrews, McIlroy finished T-3 in 2010; however, he did not play in the 2015 Open due to an ankle injury.

Following McIlroy is Xander Schauffele (+1600), who has notched three victories in 14 days (Travelers, JP McManus Pro-Am and the Genesis Scottish Open). The world No. 5 is looking to become the first player since Phil Mickelson in 2013 to pull off the Links Slam and win the Scottish Open and The Open in the same year.

Tied with Schauffele on the odds list is world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm. Jordan Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, is +1700 and the most recent major champion, Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, is next at +2000 with Justin Thomas and 2019 winner Shane Lowry.

Cam Smith is listed at +2000 with Patrick Cantlay. Defending champion Collin Morikawa is +2800 with LIV Golf defector Dustin Johnson. Will Zalatoris, who has finished runner-up in the year's past two majors, is +3000.

Tiger Woods, who has won twice at St. Andrews (2000, '05) is +8000 with Bryson DeChambeau, who is making his Old Couse debut.

Here are more notable odds for the 2022 Open Championship:

Dustin Johnson: +3300

Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton: +3500

Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Sam Burns: +4000

Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland: +4500

Tony Finau +5000

Max Homa, Sungjae Im: +6000

Justin Rose: +6600

Ryan Fox: +7500

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau: +8000

Marc Leishman, Corey Conners, Robert MacIntyre: +9000

