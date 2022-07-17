Cameron Smith won one of the most coveted prizes in sport on Sunday at St. Andrews: the claret jug.
Smith's one-shot victory at the 150th Open Championship also came with a $2.5 million winner's share of the $14 million purse, which was a 22-percent bump over the 2021 championship.
Here's a complete purse breakdown for Smith and the rest of the players who made the cut at St. Andrews:
|Finish
|Player
|Earnings
|1
|Cameron Smith
|$2,500,000
|2
|Cameron Young
|$1,455,000
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|$933,000
|4
|Tommy Fleetwood
|$654,000
|4
|Viktor Hovland
|$654,000
|6
|Brian Harman
|$469,500
|6
|Dustin Johnson
|$469,500
|8
|Bryson DeChambeau
|$325,667
|8
|Jordan Spieth
|$325,667
|8
|Patrick Cantlay
|$325,667
|11
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|$231,000
|11
|Abraham Ancer
|$231,000
|11
|Dean Burmester
|$231,000
|11
|Tyrrell Hatton
|$231,000
|15
|Lucas Herbert
|$165,583
|15
|Xander Schauffele
|$165,583
|15
|Anthony Quayle
|$165,583
|15
|Francesco Molinari
|$165,583
|15
|Adam Scott
|$165,583
|15
|Si Woo Kim
|$165,583
|21
|Billy Horschel
|$120,286
|21
|Min Woo Lee
|$120,286
|21
|Trey Mullinax
|$120,286
|21
|Shane Lowry
|$120,286
|21
|Kevin Kisner
|$120,286
|21
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|$120,286
|21
|Scottie Scheffler
|$120,286
|28
|Tony Finau
|$90,917
|28
|Corey Conners
|$90,917
|28
|Harold Varner III
|$90,917
|28
|Will Zalatoris
|$90,917
|28
|Dylan Frittelli
|$90,917
|28
|Thomas Pieters
|$90,917
|34
|Thomas Detry
|$68,906
|34
|Robert MacIntyre
|$68,906
|34
|Talor Gooch
|$68,906
|34
|Lee Westwood
|$68,906
|34
|Sahith Theegala
|$68,906
|34
|Victor Perez
|$68,906
|34
|Jon Rahm
|$68,906
|34
|Aaron Wise
|$68,906
|42
|Sam Burns
|$51,000
|42
|Jason Kokrak
|$51,000
|42
|Thriston Lawrence
|$51,000
|42
|Adrian Meronk
|$51,000
|42
|Chris Kirk
|$51,000
|47
|Garrick Higgo
|$40,600
|47
|Patrick Reed
|$40,600
|47
|Jordan Smith
|$40,600
|47
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|$40,600
|47
|Joohyung Kim
|$40,600
|47
|Filippo Celli (a)
|$0
|53
|Joaquin Niemann
|$35,656
|53
|Danny Willett
|$35,656
|53
|Robert Dinwiddie
|$35,656
|53
|Lars Van Meijel
|$35,656
|53
|Justin Thomas
|$35,656
|53
|Paul Casey
|$35,656
|53
|Jason Scrivener
|$35,656
|53
|Brad Kennedy
|$35,656
|53
|Nicolai Højgaard
|$35,656
|62
|Cameron Tringale
|$33,625
|62
|Sebastián Muñoz
|$33,625
|62
|John Parry
|$33,625
|62
|David Carey
|$33,625
|62
|Ian Poulter
|$33,625
|62
|Russell Henley
|$33,625
|68
|Hideki Matsuyama
|$32,525
|68
|Sergio Garcia
|$32,525
|68
|Richard Mansell
|$32,525
|68
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$32,525
|72
|David Law
|$32,012
|72
|Kurt Kitayama
|$32,012
|74
|Marcus Armitage
|$31,762
|74
|Justin De Los Santos
|$31,762
|76
|Wyndham Clark
|$31,512
|76
|Adri Arnaus
|$31,512
|76
|Aaron Jarvis (a)
|$0
|79
|Laurie Canter
|$31,325
|79
|Barclay Brown (a)
|$0
|81
|Sam Bairstow (a)
|$0
|81
|Sungjae Im
|$31,200
|83
|Jamie Rutherford
|$31,075