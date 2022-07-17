×

The Open payout: Cameron Smith's claret jug comes with $2.5 million

Cameron Smith won one of the most coveted prizes in sport on Sunday at St. Andrews: the claret jug.

Smith's one-shot victory at the 150th Open Championship also came with a $2.5 million winner's share of the $14 million purse, which was a 22-percent bump over the 2021 championship.

Here's a complete purse breakdown for Smith and the rest of the players who made the cut at St. Andrews:

Finish Player Earnings
1 Cameron Smith $2,500,000   
2 Cameron Young $1,455,000   
3 Rory McIlroy $933,000
4 Tommy Fleetwood $654,000   
4 Viktor Hovland $654,000
6 Brian Harman $469,500   
6 Dustin Johnson $469,500
8 Bryson DeChambeau $325,667   
8 Jordan Spieth $325,667
8 Patrick Cantlay $325,667   
11 Sadom Kaewkanjana $231,000
11 Abraham Ancer $231,000   
11 Dean Burmester $231,000
11 Tyrrell Hatton $231,000   
15 Lucas Herbert $165,583
15 Xander Schauffele $165,583   
15 Anthony Quayle $165,583
15 Francesco Molinari $165,583   
15 Adam Scott $165,583
15 Si Woo Kim $165,583   
21 Billy Horschel $120,286
21 Min Woo Lee $120,286   
21 Trey Mullinax $120,286
21 Shane Lowry $120,286   
21 Kevin Kisner $120,286
21 Matt Fitzpatrick $120,286   
21 Scottie Scheffler $120,286
28 Tony Finau $90,917   
28 Corey Conners $90,917
28 Harold Varner III $90,917   
28 Will Zalatoris $90,917
28 Dylan Frittelli $90,917   
28 Thomas Pieters $90,917
34 Thomas Detry $68,906   
34 Robert MacIntyre $68,906
34 Talor Gooch $68,906   
34 Lee Westwood $68,906
34 Sahith Theegala $68,906   
34 Victor Perez $68,906
34 Jon Rahm $68,906   
34 Aaron Wise $68,906
42 Sam Burns $51,000   
42 Jason Kokrak $51,000
42 Thriston Lawrence $51,000   
42 Adrian Meronk $51,000
42 Chris Kirk $51,000   
47 Garrick Higgo $40,600
47 Patrick Reed $40,600   
47 Jordan Smith $40,600
47 Yuto Katsuragawa $40,600   
47 Joohyung Kim $40,600
47 Filippo Celli (a) $0   
53 Joaquin Niemann $35,656
53 Danny Willett $35,656   
53 Robert Dinwiddie $35,656
53 Lars Van Meijel $35,656   
53 Justin Thomas $35,656
53 Paul Casey $35,656   
53 Jason Scrivener $35,656
53 Brad Kennedy $35,656   
53 Nicolai Højgaard $35,656
62 Cameron Tringale $33,625   
62 Sebastián Muñoz $33,625
62 John Parry $33,625   
62 David Carey $33,625
62 Ian Poulter $33,625   
62 Russell Henley $33,625
68 Hideki Matsuyama $32,525   
68 Sergio Garcia $32,525
68 Richard Mansell $32,525   
68 Christiaan Bezuidenhout $32,525
72 David Law $32,012   
72 Kurt Kitayama $32,012
74 Marcus Armitage $31,762   
74 Justin De Los Santos $31,762
76 Wyndham Clark $31,512   
76 Adri Arnaus $31,512
76 Aaron Jarvis (a) $0   
79 Laurie Canter $31,325
79 Barclay Brown (a) $0   
81 Sam Bairstow (a) $0
81 Sungjae Im $31,200   
83 Jamie Rutherford $31,075

