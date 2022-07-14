×

WATCH: Rory McIlroy's drive hits ancient stone, still results in birdie

Getty Images

Who says there's no defense in golf?

The Old Course tried to reject Rory McIlroy's drive on the par-5 fifth hole Thursday at The Open, as McIlroy launched his tee ball down the middle of the fairway only to have his ball's momentum slowed by a stone.

The stone, just a couple feet high and likened to a small tombstone, is one of many centuries-old stones scattered about the St. Andrews layout. Called the March Stones, they mark the boundary of the original golf course that dates to 1,350 A.D.

On one side of the stones is marked a "G," not for Gerry McIlroy but rather to mark the golf side of the former course.

Despite hitting the stone, McIlroy's drive still traveled 307 yards and set up a birdie.

