Thanks to two swings, Shane Lowry is back in the mix at this 150th Open Championship.

Lowry was treading along at 5 under, well off the lead, when he arrived at the par-4 ninth hole Saturday afternoon at St. Andrews. By the time he stepped off the 10th green, he was 9 under thanks to back-to-back eagles.

After finding the rough with his 317-yard drive at the 352-yard ninth, Lowry holed a 43-yard pitch for his first eagle. He then poked his drive at the next hole 323 yards, leaving himself a similar shot into the green at the 386-yard hole. From 46 yards, Lowry again holed a pitch for eagle.

Highlights: Lowry secures back-to-back eagles

The spectacular shots left Lowry four shots back of leader Cameron Smith, who had yet to tee off.