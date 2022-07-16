One of golf's biggest stars for over a decade. A budding superstar from Oklahoma by way of Norway. Two players with the same name but vastly different styles of play. The world No. 1. A former longtime world No. 1.
All are in the final four pairings Sunday at St. Andrews.
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland will tee off in Sunday's final twosome at this 150th Open Championship, just before 10 a.m. ET and right behind the penultimate pairing of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young, who comprised the final pairing on Saturday before each fell back to 12 under, four shots back of the co-leaders.
Scottie Scheffler, who will play alongside Si Woo Kim, is five back while Dustin Johnson is six off the lead.
Here is a look at the tee times and pairings for Sunday's final round of The Open at the Old Course (all times ET):
- 2:20 a.m.: Sam Bairstow
- 2:30 a.m.: Jamie Rutherford, Wyndham Clark
- 2:40 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, David Law
- 2:50 a.m.: Sam Burns, Sungjae Im
- 3 a.m.: Garrick Higgo, Adri Arnaus
- 3:10 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Laurie Canter
- 3:25 a.m.: Cameron Tringale, Joaquin Niemann
- 3:35 a.m.: Aaron Jarvis, Jordan Smith
- 3:45 a.m.: Barclay Brown, Danny Willett
- 3:55 a.m.: Sebastian Munoz, Robert Dinwiddie
- 4:05 a.m.: Lars Van Meijel, Yuto Katsuragawa
- 4:15 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Jason Kokrak
- 4:30 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Marcus Armitage
- 4:40 a.m.: Paul Casey, Jason Scrivener
- 4:50 a.m.: Justin de los Santos, Tony Finau
- 5 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Thriston Lawrence
- 5:10 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Corey Conners
- 5:20 a.m.: Adrian Meronk, John Parry
- 5:40 a.m.: Robert Macintyre, Talor Gooch
- 5:50 a.m.: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Abraham Ancer
- 6:00 a.m.: David Carey, Lee Westwood
- 6:10 a.m.: Harold Varner III, Joo-Hyung Kim
- 6:20 a.m.: Brad Kennedy, Filippo Celli
- 6:30 a.m.: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
- 6:45 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Richard Mansell
- 6:55 a.m.: Sahith Theegala, Min Woo Lee
- 7:05 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Xander Schauffele
- 7:15 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Victor Perez
- 7:25 a.m.: Nicolai Hojgaard, Will Zalatoris
- 7:35 a.m.: Ian Poulter, Anthony Quayle
- 7:55 a.m.: Dean Burmester, Aaron Wise
- 8:05 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley
- 8:15 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari
- 8:25 a.m.: Trey Mullinax, Tyrrell Hatton
- 8:35 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Brian Harman
- 8:45 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Kevin Kisner
- 9 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth
- 9:10 a.m.: Adam Scott, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 9:20 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Dustin Johnson
- 9:30 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Si Woo Kim
- 9:40 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Cameron Young
- 9:50 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland