ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday.

A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.

You can watch live coverage of the event on Golf Channel, beginning at 11 a.m. ET (click here for live stream).

Here’s a look at the groups and tee times (ET):

10:02 a.m.: Team Morikawa

Collin Morikawa

Keita Nakajima

Anna Nordqvist

Jess Baker

10:14 a.m.: Team Spieth

Jordan Spieth

Mark Calcavecchia

Ian Baker-Finch

Juan Postigo Arce

10:26 a.m.: Team Stenson

Henrik Stenson

Mark O’Meara

Aaron Jarvis

Jennifer Sraga

10:38 a.m.: Team Davies

Laura Davies

Darren Clarke

Shane Lowry

Jack Bingham

10:50 a.m.: Team Player

Gary Player

Sandy Lyle

Bob Charles

Monique Kalkman

11:07 a.m.: Team Els

Ernie Els

Bill Rogers

Aldrich Potgieter

Filippo Celli

11:19 a.m.: Team Matthew

Catriona Matthew

Padraig Harrington

Francesco Molinari

Louise Duncan

11:31 a.m.: Team Watson

Tom Watson

Stewart Cink

Paul Lawrie

Kipp Popert

11:43 a.m.: Team Faldo

Nick Faldo

John Daly

Zach Johnson

Louis Oosthuizen

11:55 a.m.: Team Woods