Teams and tee times for the Celebration of Champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – Open Championship week on the Old Course will commence with the Celebration of Champions on Monday.

A collection of 40 Open and R&A champions will compete on 10 four-person teams. They will play the first, second, 17th and 18th holes at St. Andrews, with the two lowest scores among the four players counting on each hole. The team with the lowest four-hole score will win.

You can watch live coverage of the event on Golf Channel, beginning at 11 a.m. ET (click here for live stream).

Here’s a look at the groups and tee times (ET):

10:02 a.m.: Team Morikawa

  • Collin Morikawa
  • Keita Nakajima
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Jess Baker

10:14 a.m.: Team Spieth

  • Jordan Spieth
  • Mark Calcavecchia
  • Ian Baker-Finch
  • Juan Postigo Arce

10:26 a.m.: Team Stenson

  • Henrik Stenson
  • Mark O’Meara
  • Aaron Jarvis
  • Jennifer Sraga

10:38 a.m.: Team Davies

  • Laura Davies
  • Darren Clarke
  • Shane Lowry
  • Jack Bingham

10:50 a.m.: Team Player

  • Gary Player
  • Sandy Lyle
  • Bob Charles
  • Monique Kalkman

11:07 a.m.: Team Els

  • Ernie Els
  • Bill Rogers
  • Aldrich Potgieter
  • Filippo Celli

11:19 a.m.: Team Matthew

  • Catriona Matthew
  • Padraig Harrington
  • Francesco Molinari
  • Louise Duncan

11:31 a.m.: Team Watson

  • Tom Watson
  • Stewart Cink
  • Paul Lawrie
  • Kipp Popert

11:43 a.m.: Team Faldo

  • Nick Faldo
  • John Daly
  • Zach Johnson
  • Louis Oosthuizen

11:55 a.m.: Team Woods

  • Tiger Woods
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Lee Trevino
  • Georgia Hall

