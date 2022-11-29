Tiger Woods is out of the Hero World Challenge due to plantar fasciitis, but the tournament host was far from favored to win the 20-man, limited-field event in the first place.

Leading the betting odds is Spaniard Jon Rahm (+550) followed by Scottie Scheffler (+750) and Tony Finau (+900), respectively.

Both Rahm and Finau have been on hot streaks the past few months, with the former having notched two wins in his past three starts and six top 10s in his past seven starts. After welcoming a second baby boy with his wife, Kelley, in August, Rahm notched wins at the Acciona Open De Espana and, most recently, the DP World Tour Championship. Another win at the Hero would cap off a great season for the World No. 5.

Rahm bested Finau by four strokes back in 2018 for the Hero title, but the latter has already notched three wins this year versus none four years ago. All three of Finau's wins have come in the latter half of 2022, with the 33-year-old most recently topping the field at the Cadence Bank Houston Open earlier this month. A win in the Bahamas would mark his first Hero title.

After losing World No. 1 to Rory McIlroy in October, Scheffler has notched two top 10s, including a T-3 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba and a T-9 at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. The reigning Masters champion certainly seems to be trending up and will need that kind of momentum to challenge for a win this week. After all, his last win was in Augusta almost eight months ago. To add to Scheffler's quiet competitive fire, he would reclaim World No. 1 with a win in Albany.

Here is a look at the notable odds for this week’s Hero World Challenge:

+500: Jon Rahm

+750: Scottie Scheffler

+900: Tony Finau

+1000: Xander Schauffele

+1200: Justin Thomas

+1300: Matthew Fitzpatrick

+1500: Viktor Hovland, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

+2000: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Tom Kim, Cameron Young

+3000: Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

+6600: Sepp Straka

+8000: Kevin Kisner

