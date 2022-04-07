AUGUSTA, Ga. – Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters before he teed off for the opening round at Augusta National Golf Club with ongoing back issues.

“The back issues are persistent and thus preventing me from being able to compete,” Casey said on social media. “I shall now focus on my treatment and recovery so I can return to competitive form as soon as possible.”

Full-field scores from the 86th Masters Tournament

Casey struggled with back issues in his last start at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. He conceded his first match in pool play at Austin Country Club after just two holes and never teed off for his second- and third-day matches.

This would have been the Englishman’s 16th start at the Masters, where he’s posted five top-10 finishes. There is no alternate list at the Masters and Casey’s withdrawal leaves the field with 90 players.