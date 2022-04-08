×

Masters odds: Scottie Scheffler huge betting favorite; Tiger drops from start of week

Getty Images

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler came into Masters week with the second-best odds to win the year's first major. 

But now, he holds both the world ranking's and PointsBet sportsbook's No. 1 spot as he currently sits alone atop the leaderboard halfway through the tournament. 

Scheffler's odds (courtesy of PointsBet) went from +1400 to start the week to +110 following Round 2 after grabbing a record-tying, five-stroke lead at Augusta National. 

He is currently the favorite over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who after a second-round 69 is +1100 (+5000 to start the week) with Dustin Johnson (T-6) and Cam Smith (T-6). Matsuyama is looking to become the fourth-ever player to repeat as Masters champion and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002. 

Lead large, road long for Scheffler at Masters

 BY Brentley Romine  — 

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead at the Masters but he knows the next 36 holes can be very different than the first 36.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm who was the betting favorite at +1100 coming into this week, is now listed at +6000 — with Matthew Fitzpatrick — for the field's 10th-best odds. The Spaniard is T-23 at 2 over through two days. 

Just a few spots down on the betting slip is Woods, who made the cut at 1 over and sits T-19, nine shots off Scheffler's 8-under lead. Woods' odds are 14th in the field at +9000. Coming into the week, he was +8000. The Big Cat, however, still is listed a better chance to win over many players who are in front of him on the leaderboard. 

Here is a look at notable odds to win the 86th Masters Tournament heading into the weekend: 

Full-field scores from the 86th Masters Tournament

Scottie Scheffler: +110
Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama: +1100
Shane Lowry: +1300
Justin Thomas: +1600
Sungjae Im: +2000
Collin Morikawa: +2500
Will Zalatoris: +3500
Corey Conners: +4000
Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay: +4000
Harold Varner III: +5000
Charl Schwartzel: +6000
Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6600
Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy: +8000
Tiger Woods: +9000
Danny Willett: +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000
Webb Simpson, J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger: +20000
Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner: +25000

View full odds here.

 

 

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Lead large, road long for Scheffler at Masters

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead at the Masters but he knows the next 36 holes can be very different than the first 36.
Golf Central

Scheffler takes 'fun' out, enjoys opening 69

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

In his first round as the world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler didn’t disappoint on Thursday at the Masters.
Golf Central

No. 1 or not, Scheffler still ruthless competitor

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Scottie Scheffler is very competitive, on the golf course or the game board, but he also doesn't place much stock in rankings.