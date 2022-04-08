World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler came into Masters week with the second-best odds to win the year's first major.
But now, he holds both the world ranking's and PointsBet sportsbook's No. 1 spot as he currently sits alone atop the leaderboard halfway through the tournament.
Scheffler's odds (courtesy of PointsBet) went from +1400 to start the week to +110 following Round 2 after grabbing a record-tying, five-stroke lead at Augusta National.
He is currently the favorite over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who after a second-round 69 is +1100 (+5000 to start the week) with Dustin Johnson (T-6) and Cam Smith (T-6). Matsuyama is looking to become the fourth-ever player to repeat as Masters champion and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002.
Meanwhile, Jon Rahm who was the betting favorite at +1100 coming into this week, is now listed at +6000 — with Matthew Fitzpatrick — for the field's 10th-best odds. The Spaniard is T-23 at 2 over through two days.
Just a few spots down on the betting slip is Woods, who made the cut at 1 over and sits T-19, nine shots off Scheffler's 8-under lead. Woods' odds are 14th in the field at +9000. Coming into the week, he was +8000. The Big Cat, however, still is listed a better chance to win over many players who are in front of him on the leaderboard.
Here is a look at notable odds to win the 86th Masters Tournament heading into the weekend:
Scottie Scheffler: +110
Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama: +1100
Shane Lowry: +1300
Justin Thomas: +1600
Sungjae Im: +2000
Collin Morikawa: +2500
Will Zalatoris: +3500
Corey Conners: +4000
Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay: +4000
Harold Varner III: +5000
Charl Schwartzel: +6000
Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6600
Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy: +8000
Tiger Woods: +9000
Danny Willett: +12500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000
Webb Simpson, J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger: +20000
Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner: +25000
