World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler came into Masters week with the second-best odds to win the year's first major.

But now, he holds both the world ranking's and PointsBet sportsbook's No. 1 spot as he currently sits alone atop the leaderboard halfway through the tournament.

Scheffler's odds (courtesy of PointsBet) went from +1400 to start the week to +110 following Round 2 after grabbing a record-tying, five-stroke lead at Augusta National.

He is currently the favorite over defending champion Hideki Matsuyama, who after a second-round 69 is +1100 (+5000 to start the week) with Dustin Johnson (T-6) and Cam Smith (T-6). Matsuyama is looking to become the fourth-ever player to repeat as Masters champion and the first since Tiger Woods in 2002.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm who was the betting favorite at +1100 coming into this week, is now listed at +6000 — with Matthew Fitzpatrick — for the field's 10th-best odds. The Spaniard is T-23 at 2 over through two days.

Just a few spots down on the betting slip is Woods, who made the cut at 1 over and sits T-19, nine shots off Scheffler's 8-under lead. Woods' odds are 14th in the field at +9000. Coming into the week, he was +8000. The Big Cat, however, still is listed a better chance to win over many players who are in front of him on the leaderboard.

Here is a look at notable odds to win the 86th Masters Tournament heading into the weekend:

Scottie Scheffler: +110

Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama: +1100

Shane Lowry: +1300

Justin Thomas: +1600

Sungjae Im: +2000

Collin Morikawa: +2500

Will Zalatoris: +3500

Corey Conners: +4000

Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Cantlay: +4000

Harold Varner III: +5000

Charl Schwartzel: +6000

Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick: +6600

Kevin Na, Rory McIlroy: +8000

Tiger Woods: +9000

Danny Willett: +12500

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000

Webb Simpson, J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger: +20000

Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Kevin Kisner: +25000

