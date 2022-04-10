Anything you can do, I can do better; I can do anything better than you.

Grouped together in the Masters' final round, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa both found their approach shots on the 72nd hole of the tournament in the right greenside bunker. It lead to both of them ending their week at Augusta National with a bang.

McIlroy holed his bunker shot from 26 yards out for birdie, sparking a 2017 Jordan Spieth Travelers-like celebration from both the crowd and McIlroy. But then Morikawa said, "hold my beer," and holed out from 18 yards.

"That's as happy as I've ever been on a golf course right there," McIlroy said after his round, in which he shot a 64, tying the lowest final-round score in Masters history. "Just having a chance, and then with Collin, we both played so well all day, and for both of us to finish like this, I was just so happy for him, too.

"That was an incredible — I've never heard roars like on the 18th green. It was really cool."

The hole-out moved Morikawa to 4 under, and capped off a final-round 67. But McIlroy, who finished in second place, moved to 7 under with the chip, just three shots off Scottie Scheffler's lead, with Scheffler having six holes left to play at the time.

No, you can't (do anything better).