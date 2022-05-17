×

PGA Championship odds: Scottie Scheffler favored; long odds for Tiger Woods

Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler is the pre-tournament betting favorite over the world’s best at this week’s PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who won his first career major at the Masters in April, is listed +1000 odds by PointsBet Sportsbook, just ahead of Jon Rahm at +1300 and Justin Thomas at +1400.

Full-field tee times from the PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth, who would complete the career Grand Slam if he were to win this week at Southern Hills, is listed at +1600 alongside former PGA champions Collin Morikawa and Rory McIlroy. Spieth has come close twice at the PGA Championship, finishing runner-up in 2015 at Whistling Straits and T-3 in 2019 at Bethpage Black.

Tiger Woods is listed at +6000 after his 47th place finish at the Masters. 

Here’s a list of notables for this week’s PGA Championship:

  • +1000: Scottie Scheffler 
  • +1300: Jon Rahm
  • +1400: Justin Thomas
  • +1600: Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy
  • +2200: Dustin Johnson
  • +2500: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
  • +4000: Brooks Koepka, Joaquin Niemann, Sam Burns
  • +6000: Tiger Woods
  • +9000: Bryson DeChambeau
  • +17500: Rickie Fowler

For full and most updated odds, click here.

