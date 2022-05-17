×

How Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth have fared against each other on Tour

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are grouped together for the opening two rounds of the PGA Championship, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday. They will go out at 9:11 a.m. ET on Thursday and 2:36 p.m. ET on Friday at Southern Hills.

This is the first time that the three players have been grouped together in a PGA Tour event, according to Tour stats.

They all, however, have experience competing against one another. Here’s how the three players have fared head-to-head in PGA Tour stroke-play events:

Woods vs. McIlroy, 24 rounds:

Woods leads, 12-9-3. Woods also defeated McIlroy in the quarterfinals of the 2019 WGC-Match Play. This is the third time that these two have been grouped in the first two rounds of this major (2018, 2020). Woods leads in PGA rounds, 2-1-1.

Woods vs. Spieth, 15 rounds:

Spieth leads, 8-6-1. They played together in the first two rounds of the 2019 U.S. Open, with Woods shooting 70-72 and Spieth shooting 72-69. Their other major battle was Round 3 of the 2014 Open Championship. Spieth shot 69 to Woods’ 73.

Spieth vs. McIlroy, 33 rounds:

Dead heat, 14-14-5. They have been grouped five times previously in majors: 2018 U.S. Open, 2016 Masters, 2015 PGA, 2014 Open Championship, 2014 Masters. Prior to Woods and Spieth playing Rd. 3 together at Hoylake in ’14, Spieth and McIlroy played the first two rounds alongside one another. McIlroy shot 66-66 to Spieth’s 71-75, as McIlroy went on to claim the claret jug.

