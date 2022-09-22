The U.S. won four of the first five matches to take a 4-1 lead in the 14th Presidents Cup. After opening with five foursomes (alternate-shot) matches, the format will shift to fourballs (better ball).

Golf Channel will showcase the session, beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET. Here's a look at the Day 2 matchups and tee times at Quail Hollow Club (all times ET):

11:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Cam Davis (INT)

11:50 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Sam Burns (U.S.) vs. Sungjae Im/Sebastian Munoz (INT)

12:05 p.m.: Kevin Kisner/Cameron Young (U.S.) vs. Mito Pereira/Christiaan Bezuidenhout (INT)

12:20 p.m.: Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Tom Kim (INT)

12:35 p.m.: Billy Horschel/Max Homa (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (INT)

Sitting: U.S.: Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa; Internationals: Si Woo Kim, K.H. Lee