×

Winless through three matches, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler sitting in afternoon fourballs

Getty Images

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It says much about the strength of the U.S. Presidents Cup team that its top-ranked player has contributed only a half-point in three matches, and yet the Americans are still in command.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will sit out the afternoon fourballs session Saturday at Quail Hollow after he and partner Sam Burns suffered another defeat, this time a 2-and-1 loss to Tom Kim and K.H. Lee.

Scheffler and Burns, one of his best friends, are 0-2-1 this week. In the match they tied, they surrendered a 2-up lead with six holes to play.

Prez Cup recaps: Sat. foursomes split, U.S. up 6

 BY Brentley Romine  — 

The Americans and Internationals split Saturday morning's foursomes at the Presidents Cup, but the U.S. still hold a big advantage.

Scheffler became just the second world No. 1 who failed to win any of his first three matches at the Presidents Cup, joining Nick Price in 1994.

Scheffler’s early play at Quail Hollow appears to be a continuation of his disappointing final round at the Tour Championship, where he coughed up a six-shot lead on the final day to lose the FedExCup and its $18 million bonus. This is his first start since East Lake.

Burns saves the day after Scheffler's errant shot

Burns saves the day after Scheffler's errant shot

Still, the Americans maintained their six-point advantage, 10-4, heading into the afternoon fourballs.

Cam Young and Collin Morikawa – who lost in the morning foursomes – will also sit out in the afternoon session for the U.S., which is looking to improve to 12-1-1 in this event.

 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Watch: Scheffler hits untimely Prez Cup shank

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Though the U.S. have dominated early at Quail Hollow, Scottie Scheffler hasn't had the best of Presidents Cup, starting 0-2-1 and hitting a shank.
Golf Central

Scheffler named PGA Tour Player of the Year

BY Colby Powell  — 

The PGA Tour announced Saturday morning that Scottie Scheffler has been named the 2021-22 PGA Tour Player of the Year.
Golf Central

Nominees for PGA Tour POY, ROY announced

BY Colby Powell  — 

The PGA Tour announced the nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award (Player of the Year) and Arnold Palmer Award (Rookie of the Year).