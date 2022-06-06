After a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19, the RBC Canadian Open is back, and many of golf's marquee names will head north of the border in a final tune-up before the U.S. Open.

According to PointsBet, the most recent major winners, Scottie Scheffler (+850) and Justin Thomas (+900), are the betting favorites to come away with the victory at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

The Canadian Open's last winner, Rory McIlroy, is +950. McIlroy is fresh off a T-18 at the Memorial. However, in his previous three starts, he had two top-5s and a solo-eighth.

World No. 4 Cam Smith has the next lowest odds, at +1200. Sam Burns follows Smith, at +1400, two weeks after he claimed his third Tour win of the season at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he bested Scheffler in a playoff.

Here are more notable odds courtesy of PointsBet for the RBC Canadian Open:

Matthew Fitzpatrick: +1800

Corey Conners: +2200

Tony Finau: +2500

Tyrrell Hatton: +2800

Harold Varner III: +3300

Patrick Reed, Adam Hadwin, Sebastian Munoz: +4500

Justin Rose, Jhonattan Vegas, Keith Mitchell, Chris Kirk +5000

Sahith Theegala, Brendon Todd: +6600

C.T. Pan, Mackenzie Hughes: +7000

Rasmus Hoejgaard, Cameron Champ, Patrick Rodgers: +8000

View full odds here.