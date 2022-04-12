Post-Masters week, the PGA Tour will head a few hours southeast and make its annual stop in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage, which again possesses a stellar field.
Among that field, Justin Thomas, fresh off a T-8 finish at Augusta National, is PointsBet's favorite at +1300. Thomas has five top-10s in eight starts this year, but hasn't won since the 2021 Players Championship.
Collin Morikawa, who moved up to No. 2 in the world rankings following a solo fifth at the Masters, has the second-best odds at +1400.
Cam Smith, who was in contention last week until a blunder on Augusta National's 12th hole in the final round, has the field's third-best odds at +1600, with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay right behind Smith at +1800.
Shane Lowry who finished T-3 with Smith at the Masters is +2000 with Matthew Fitzpatrick.
Here is a look at the notable odds to win the RBC Heritage:
Justin Thomas: +1300
Collin Morikawa: +1400
Cameron Smith: +1600
Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay: +1800
Shane Lowry, Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2000
Corey Conners: +2000
Daniel Berger: +2500
Russell Henley: +3000
Sungjae Im: +3300
Webb Simpson: +3300
Joaquin Niemann: +3500
Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Alexander Noren, Maverick McNealy: +5000
Harold Varner III, Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood: +5500
Adam Hadwin, Jason Kokrak: +6000
Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar: +6600
Tom Hoge: +7000
Kevin Streelman, Sebastian Munoz: +8000
J. J. Spaun, Mito Pereira, Russell Knox: +9000
Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, Cameron Young, Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy, Erik Van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Luke List, Patton Kizzire, Sepp Straka, Troy Merritt, Stewart Cink: +10000
