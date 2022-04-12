×

RBC Heritage odds: Justin Thomas favorite over Collin Morikawa

Getty Images

Post-Masters week, the PGA Tour will head a few hours southeast and make its annual stop in Hilton Head, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage, which again possesses a stellar field. 

Among that field, Justin Thomas, fresh off a T-8 finish at Augusta National, is PointsBet's favorite at +1300. Thomas has five top-10s in eight starts this year, but hasn't won since the 2021 Players Championship. 

Collin Morikawa, who moved up to No. 2 in the world rankings following a solo fifth at the Masters, has the second-best odds at +1400. 

Cam Smith, who was in contention last week until a blunder on Augusta National's 12th hole in the final round, has the field's third-best odds at +1600, with Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay right behind Smith at +1800. 

Shane Lowry who finished T-3 with Smith at the Masters is +2000 with Matthew Fitzpatrick. 

Here is a look at the notable odds to win the RBC Heritage: 

Full-field tee times from RBC Heritage

Justin Thomas: +1300

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Cameron Smith: +1600

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay: +1800

Shane Lowry, Matthew Fitzpatrick: +2000

Corey Conners: +2000

Daniel Berger: +2500

Daniel Berger: +2800

Russell Henley: +3000

Sungjae Im: +3300

Webb Simpson: +3300

Joaquin Niemann: +3500

Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Tyrrell Hatton: +4000

Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Alexander Noren, Maverick McNealy: +5000

Harold Varner III, Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood: +5500

Adam Hadwin, Jason Kokrak: +6000

Brian Harman, Matt Kuchar: +6600

Tom Hoge: +7000

Kevin Streelman, Sebastian Munoz: +8000

J. J. Spaun, Mito Pereira, Russell Knox: +9000

Aaron Wise, Cameron Tringale, Cameron Young, Charles Howell III, Denny McCarthy, Erik Van Rooyen, Ian Poulter, Luke List, Patton Kizzire, Sepp Straka, Troy Merritt, Stewart Cink: +10000

View the full list of odds here.

