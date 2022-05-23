As tickets to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, are punched, we'll keep track of this year's U.S. Open final qualifiers. Here is a look at the players who made it through as well as the sites and dates. The number of qualifying spots are determined by the USGA ahead of the qualifier.
Caledonian Golf Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan (May 23)
28 participants, 3 qualifying spots
- Tomoyasu Sugiyama (-9)
- Daijiro Izumida (-8)
- Todd Sinnott (-6)
- 1a – Taisei Shimizu (-6)
- 2a – Hiroshi Iwata (-6)
May 23:
- Lakewood C.C. and Royal Oaks C.C., Dallas, Texas
June 6:
- RattleSnake Point Golf Club (CopperHead Course), Milton, Ontario
- The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), San Francisco, Calif.
- The Club at Admiral's Cove (North and West Courses), Jupiter, Fla.
- Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.
- Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
- Century Country Club and Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.
- Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
- Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio
- Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus Course), Bend, Ore.