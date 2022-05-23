As tickets to The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, are punched, we'll keep track of this year's U.S. Open final qualifiers. Here is a look at the players who made it through as well as the sites and dates. The number of qualifying spots are determined by the USGA ahead of the qualifier.

Caledonian Golf Club, Chiba Prefecture, Japan (May 23)

28 participants, 3 qualifying spots

Tomoyasu Sugiyama (-9)

Daijiro Izumida (-8)

Todd Sinnott (-6)

1a – Taisei Shimizu (-6)

2a – Hiroshi Iwata (-6)

May 23:

Lakewood C.C. and Royal Oaks C.C., Dallas, Texas

June 6: