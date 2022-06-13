BROOKLINE, Mass. – Justin Thomas admitted on Monday at the U.S. Open that there have been a few sleepless nights recently. But his restlessness has nothing to do with this week’s storied venue or the looming test of the national championship.

Thomas has placed himself squarely on the PGA Tour’s side in the widening gap with those who have bolted the circuit to play the Saudi-backed LIV Golf events. Thomas said he dreamed his entire life of playing the Tour and on Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup teams and winning majors.

“The fact that things like that could potentially get hurt because of some of the people that are leaving, and if more go, it's just sad,” Thomas said. “It's really no other way to say it. It just makes me sad.”

The major debate in the growing divide between the Tour loyalist and the LIV Golf supporters – a group that includes Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau – could prove to be a pivotal turning point in how the two circuits evolve.

“I just want to play against the best in the world and I want a chance to try to win majors,” he said. “With that being said, the best players in the world need to be here, but at the same time I don't necessarily want guys to be able to do both. It's a tough spot to be in.”