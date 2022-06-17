After pulling his tee shot on the par-5 14th into a hospitality area, U.S. Open leader MJ Daffue decided it was better to play off the artificial turf than to take a drop in the juicy rough.

Navigating fans, a railing and an overhanging tree, Daffue laced a fairway wood 284 yards, his ball finishing just left of the putting surface.

Highlight: Daffue hits shot from hospitality area

Seemingly having done the hard part, Daffue then butchered the easier task. The 33-year-old South African chunked his chip shot and then chipped again, his ball rolling out 9 feet past the hole. He missed his par putt and made bogey-6.

"I had an option to drop it, but it would have been in the thick rough. I don't think from there I would have been able to get it onto the second fairway, and I didn't want to hit a 7-iron to a blind target, but I have a 4-wood in the bag, and the lie on it is so good on the hospitality," Daffue explained after his round.

"For me, I was far enough left to actually miss the tree on the left. I think it was an awesome shot, but a birdie would have been better than a bogey."

With four birdies over his opening nine holes on Friday at The Country Club, Daffue had built a three-shot lead, at 6 under par. A bogey at the 11th cut his advantage to two and he walked off the 14th green up one. Another dropped shot at the 15th erased his outright lead completely.

While he was able to salvage par on Nos. 16 and 17, his finish was costly. Daffue, currently fourth on the Korn Ferry Tour's season-long points list, hit his tee shot on the par-4 18th into an awkward spot above a fairway bunker. He hacked out into the front greenside bunker, but then bladed his third shot over the green. He failed to get up and down from there and made double bogey.

Daffue posted nines of 32 and 40, for a 2-over 72. He entered the clubhouse at 1 under par, two back of a host of co-leaders who had not started their second rounds. Though not satisfied with his finish, Daffue was pleased with his overall performance.

"Saying you led the U.S. Open, it's an unbelievable feeling. It's, obviously, not the destination. It's a step towards the goal," he said. "And, once again, I don't think my goal is to win this week. My goal is just to be the best I can be, and if the best I can be and the best I can play is good enough for that, then I've achieved what I wanted to achieve."