The U.S. Open offered a $17.5 million purse and Matthew Fitzpatrick earned $3.15 million of it. But he wasn't the only person who left The Country Club with a nine-figure check

Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris tied for second place and both earned over $1.5 million. Here's the entire purse and FedExCup breakdown for the all the players who made the cut in Brookline, Massachusetts.