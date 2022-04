U.S. Women's Open qualifying is underway across 26 sites, including those in South Korea, England and Japan. The 36-hole qualifiers are scheduled to take place between April 19 and May 16, with a record 1,874 entrants.

Here's a look at who has earned their way to Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina, June 2-5.

(Note: (A) = alternate; (a) = amateur)

04/26/22

OJAI, CALIF. - SOULE PARK GOLF CLUB

Lauren Gomez (a)- MURRIETA, CALIF. 136 Linnea Johansson - SWEDEN 137 A - Ellie Slama (a)- SALEM, ORE. 137 A - Zoe Antoinette Campos (a)- VALENCIA, CALIF. 138

04/26/22

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. - GAINEY RANCH GOLF CLUB

Alexandra Forsterling (a)- GERMANY 142 Bronte Law - ENGLAND 142 Stephanie Meadow - NORTHERN IRELAND 142 A - Britney Yada - HILO, HAWAII 143 A - Annick Haczkiewicz (a)- LAS VEGAS, NEV. 143

04/25/22

CHIBA PREF., JAPAN - BOSO COUNTRY CLUB (EAST/WEST CRS.)

Mayu Hamada - JAPAN 135 Yuri Onishi - JAPAN 136 Yuna Takagi - JAPAN 136 Saki Baba (a)- JAPAN 139 Natsumi Hayakawa - JAPAN 139 Nika Ito (a)- JAPAN 139 A - Rin Yoshida (a)- JAPAN 139 A - Nao Ohbayashi - JAPAN 140

04/22/22

INCHEON, REPUBLIC OF KOREA - DREAM PARK COUNTRY CLUB (DREAM COURSE)

Alicia Joo (a) - REPUBLIC OF KOREA 138 Jeonghyun Lee (a) - REPUBLIC OF KOREA 139 A - Minsol Kim (a) - REPUBLIC OF KOREA 140 A - Youmin Hwang (a) - REPUBLIC OF KOREA 140

04/19/22

KENT, WASH. - MERIDIAN VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB